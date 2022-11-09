Nikkita Lyons breaks silence after shocking betrayal by WWE tag team partner

WWE star Nikkita Lyons was betrayed by her tag team partner Zoey Stark on this week's episode of NXT. Lyons has now responded to the shocking development.

Taking to Twitter, Lyons finally broke her silence after Stark's shocking heel turn. The duo have been teaming up for a while and were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once again.

This week wasn't the first time Lyons and Stark couldn't beat current champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Post-match, Stark hit her tag team partner with the championship belt. In reaction to the assault, Lyons posted a broken heart emoji on her Twitter handle.

Check out the tweet from Nikkita Lyons:

Lyons and Stark could engage in a feud as the two are finally set to focus on their singles careers again.

The now-former tag team partners have both previously challenged for the NXT Women's Championship. Stark was unable to beat Mandy Rose at NXT Heatwave. At the same time, Lyons was unsuccessful in dethroning the current champion at an NXT Live Event.

Could Nikkita Lyons be main roster bound?

Nikkita Lyons has caught the attention of the WWE Universe since arriving in NXT. She has already established her place as a fan favorite on social media.

While there is no confirmation regarding Lyons being called up to the main roster, Shawn Michaels previously hinted that the NXT sensation could be main roster bound alongside Bron Breakker.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, HBK said:

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There’s going to continue to be,” Michaels said. “Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, ‘How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?’ I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn’t our decision. It’s something that we’ve always talked about.”

However, expect Lyons to first deal with her former tag team partner after the shocking betrayal on NXT.

Do you think Lyons should join the main roster soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes