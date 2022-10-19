NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons cemented her position in the developmental brand within months of joining. Much like Lyons, NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also one of those stars who didn't take much time to make it to the top of the business.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently sat down for an interview on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. When asked if stars like Lyons and Breakker will join the main roster, HBK hinted that the two might make their appearances on the main roster in the near future.

Shawn added that he has had discussions about the same with WWE's creative head, Triple H.

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There’s going to continue to be,” Michaels said. “Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, ‘How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?’ I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn’t our decision. It’s something that we’ve always talked about,” said Shawn Michaels. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Booker T said that he wants to push Nikkita Lyons to the next level

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently said that he would like to see Nikkita Lyons on top.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke highly of the 23-year-old and added that he would push her to the next level. He also stated that Lyons is a 'brick house.'

"Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house," said Booker T. "You can huff and puff, but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, Nikkita Lyons definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level."

It will be interesting to see if Nikkita and Bron are elevated to the main roster anytime soon.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes