Nikkita Lyons & Cora Jade win tag team match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Lyons and Legend faced each other on last week's edition of NXT 2.0.
Rosanne Raphael
Modified May 04, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Rising superstars Nikkita Lyons and Cora Jade defeated Natalya and Lash Legend on NXT Spring Breakin.'

The tension between Nikkita Lyons and the Queen of Harts commenced in a backstage segment on the April 19th edition of NXT 2.0. Lyons interrupted Natalya's interview, putting the latter on notice for having thrown her weight around in previous weeks across the NXT women's locker room. The tag team match was made official last week.

Cora Jade and Lash Legend kicked off the match. At one point, Jade tried in vain to pin Natalya in three unsuccessful attempts. Nikkita Lyons did not hold back from throwing punches at Lash Legend and Natalya. The in-ring chemistry between Jade and Lyons worked in their favor.

Towards the end of the match, while Legend was punching Lyons in the middle of the ring, Natalya accidentally kicked her own tag team partner in the face. Lyons then threw an apologetic and distracted Natalya over the ropes before hitting Legend with a German Suplex. Cora Jade came in via a hot tag and hit a big senton on Legend for the win.

.@CoraJadeWWE & @nikkita_wwe pick up the win on #WWENXT!#NXTSpringBreakin https://t.co/cWrVasi3Gg

Lyons' impressive background in martial arts seemed to be in her favor during her tenure on NXT 2.0. At the same time, it will be interesting to see where the feud between Cora Jade and Natalya goes after this match.

What did you think of the women's tag team match at NXT Spring Breakin'? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Angana Roy

