Nikkita Lyons pays tribute to the late Bray Wyatt with a heartfelt message

WWE star Nikkita Lyons recently took to social media to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt unfortunately passed away at the age of 36. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the WWE Universe and current superstars paid tribute to the former Universal Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Lyons posted a photo of Wyatt and sent out a heartfelt message. She also sent her love and deepest condolences to the Rotunda family.

"He’s got the whole world in his hands… 💔🙏🏼 such a wonderful human being. A light on this Earth. My love and deepest condolences go out to Windham Rotunda’s family," wrote Lyons.

The Rock sent an emotional message to Bray Wyatt

The Hollywood star recently took to Instagram to send an emotional message to the late Bray Wyatt.

The Rock also shared a clip of his confrontation with The Eater of Worlds and The Wyatt Family from WrestleMania 32.

In his Instagram post, The Great One mentioned how heartbroken he was and that Wyatt would be missed deeply.

"You will be missed, my friend. Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔 Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s passing. What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫 I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly - his connection with the @wwe universe. Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling," wrote The Rock.

The People's Champion further added:

"Very few have done it. Bray was one of them. So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 - in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY - 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match. Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️ My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family. Love you guys and stay strong. As always, Bray….thank you for the house."

Wyatt was one of the most creative and innovative wrestlers to step foot in the professional wrestling industry. His presence will truly be missed.

