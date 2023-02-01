NXT star Nikkita Lyons is out with an injury, and it may be some time before she makes her return. She recently posted an update regarding her injury status.

Lyons was written off WWE TV last week when she was featured in a parking lot segment. Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer came across her when she was down in the parking lot. She was holding her leg, clearly hurt. The segment seemed like an obvious way to write her off as she recovers from injury. For the moment, it's not certain when she will be able to return to the ring.

In an update, Lyons stated on Twitter that the surgery was a success and promised to come back stronger than she's ever been.

"Surgery was a success ✨ Thank you deeply to the WWE Universe, my Lyon Pride for all the love and support you show. I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been. 🙏🏼 #ReadyToPounce Also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors and nurses."

Nikkita Lyons has been struggling with injuries for a while

Unfortunately for Lyons, it appears that injuries are going to be something that she has had to deal with for some time. Lyons was ruled out of the Women's NXT Breakout Tournament in May 2022 after she suffered a partial tear and sprain in her MCL.

The injury kept her out for more than a month on that occasion. She now seems to be dealing with another leg injury. This comes while she's in the middle of a feud with Zoey Stark, who turned on Lyons after the two failed to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together.

However, the WWE star is not letting it keep her down, saying that her comeback is personal.

"ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. 🌎🦁 Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. 🌻 Love, Light, & Positivity always."

We at Sportskeeda wish Nikkita Lyons a swift recovery during this time.

Do you think Nikkita Lyons will be ready to challenge for the Women's Title when she returns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes