Nikkita Lyons reacts to Becky Lynch's major win at NXT No Mercy

Nikkita Lyons recently took to social media to react to Becky Lynch's successful title defense at NXT No Mercy.

In the main event of the recently concluded premium live event, Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match.

Taking to Instagram, Lynch reflected on the historic match between her and Stratton. In reply to her post, Lyons reacted with the fire emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' comment on Lynch's Instagram post:

Lyons is currently sidelined due to a torn ACL injury she suffered earlier in the year. She was attacked at the NXT parking lot by a mysterious figure, who was later revealed to be Blair Davenport.

How did Becky Lynch react following her win over Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy?

Following Becky Lynch's historic win over Tiffany Stratton in the main event of No Mercy, she took to Instagram to reflect on the same.

The Man mentioned that she elevated Stratton to the main event spot, but the latter pushed the current champion to her limits. She further showed respect to the former champion. Lynch wrote:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all - last slide is my arm 🤢Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy."

The Man is currently in her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion, having previously dethroned Stratton. The WWE Universe should expect more of her on Tuesday nights.

However, Lynch's next title defense will take place on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW against Tegan Nox.

