Nikkita Lyons replaced at NXT Women's Breakout Tournament due to an injury

Nikkita Lyons has been pulled from the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament after she suffered an injury. It was announced on tonight's episode of NXT 2.0.

Lyons has become one of the brand's rising stars. As of recently, she was even involved in a brief storyline between Natalya and Cora Jade. In one of her recent matches, she teamed up with Jade to take on the team of The Queen of Harts and Lash Legend.

She continued to showcase her capabilities by being included in NXT's Women's Breakout Tournament. Lyons won her match against Arianna Grace in the contest's second matchup.

However, things might have changed drastically for Lyons. Before the start of Roxanne and Lash Legend's match for the tournament, it was revealed that Lyons had suffered an injury and had been pulled from the tournament.

Her spot in the contest was taken by Tiffany Stratton, who will take on Fallon Henley in the semi-finals.

As of now, no other details regarding the injury have been disclosed by the star or the company.

This week's episode featured Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez in a singles match, which Perez won. She will face the victor of the Stratton vs. Henley bout in the finals.

It remains to be seen whether there is an update on the kind of injury Nikkita Lyons has suffered and how long she will be out of action.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Debottam Saha