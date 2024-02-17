Nikkita Lyons responds after Logan Paul hits her viral move during WWE SmackDown

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul faced The Miz. In the course of the match, though, he used a move by Nikkita Lyons, taking fans by surprise as well.

Lyons has been out of action after reportedly suffering yet another injury after recently recovering from her last one. While she may be struggling, though, she has kept a brave face up on social media. The report said that she was on the injured list. She had last wrestled against Blair Davenport in January.

Now, the female star has responded to her viral leg-split drop being used by Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown. The YouTuber used the move on The Miz while bouncing off the ropes, almost securing his win with it, but The A-Lister kicked out.

As for Lyons, she saw the move after fans tweeted at her with the image, and she was quite impressed.

"I love it 🦁 keepin the #YamSlam alive," Lyons said.

Although they've never met on-screen and Lyons is currently both in NXT and on the injured list, it remains to be seen if Logan Paul and Lyons meet each other to unite forces at a later time in the company.

The move itself, which Lyons termed the Yam Slam, went viral soon after Lyons' debut, and fans seem impressed with Paul for using it as well.

