Nikkita Lyons sends a four-word message to 29-year-old champion in WWE

Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to send a four-word message to WWE star and newly crowned NXT North American Champion Trick Williams.

At the recent No Mercy Premium Live Event, Trick became the new North American Champion by defeating Dominik Mysterio. The win marked the beginning of Williams' first-ever championship win in WWE and ended Dominik's first singles title run in the company.

In response to Williams' historic win, his NXT colleague, Lyons, sent a four-word message via an Instagram comment. Much like the WWE Universe, Lyons also seemed hyped up about Williams' win.

"You whooped that, Trick," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Following his win at No Mercy, William appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW. He is also set to defend the North American Championship against Dominik Mysterio in a rematch on NXT.

Nikkita Lyons is interested in a match against Becky Lynch

At No Mercy, Trick Williams wasn't the only superstar to walk out with a historic win, as Becky Lynch did the same.

In the main event of the show, The Man successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against former champion Tiffany Stratton. The two women collided in a brutal Extreme Rules Match and pushed each other to the limit.

Following Lynch's victory, one superstar who has expressed her interest in facing the reigning NXT Women's Champion is Nikkita Lyons. Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old claimed it would be a dream come true for her to face Lynch.

"Would be a dream come true," Lyons wrote.

Following No Mercy, Lynch was originally set to face Tegan Nox on this week's RAW. However, she wasn't medically cleared to compete but will appear on tonight's NXT.

