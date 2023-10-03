Nikkita Lyons teases challenging Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship

Nikkita Lyons is open to the idea of facing Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship.

Lynch is currently in her first reign as the NXT Women's Champion, a title which she won after dethroning Tiffany Stratton. At the recently concluded No Mercy pay-per-view, Lynch successfully defended her championship in an Extreme Rules Match against Stratton.

Taking to Instagram, Lyons responded to the idea of her challenging Lynch for the NXT Women's Title. She claimed that it would be a dream come true for her to face The Man.

"Would be a dream come true" Lyons shared.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram story:

Lyons is currently sidelined due to a long-term ACL injury. Upon her return to WWE programming, it is expected that the 24-year-old will continue her feud with Blair Davenport.

Davenport was responsible for attacking Lyons at the NXT parking lot, which put her out of action in the first place.

Becky Lynch shared a message after her win at No Mercy

Following the No Mercy Premium Live Event, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to reflect on her Extreme Rules contest against Tiffany Stratton.

Taking to Instagram, Lynch claimed that Stratton brought the fight to her and pushed the current champion to her limits. She also displayed the gruesome injury she suffered during the match.

Lynch wrote:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all - last slide is my arm 🤢Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy"

Lynch was originally scheduled to compete against Tegan Nox on this week's Monday Night RAW, but she was not medically cleared to compete. The Man will appear tomorrow on the episode of NXT.

