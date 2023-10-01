Becky Lynch displays gruesome injury she suffered at No Mercy, breaks silence after a massive win

Following NXT No Mercy 2023, Becky Lynch took to social media to break the silence and display her brutal injury.

In the main event of the show, Lynch successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

Taking to Instagram, The Man commented on her victory and showed respect to her opponent, Stratton, for bringing the fight to the table.

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all - last slide is my arm 🤢Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy" Lynch shared.

Becky Lynch spoke about Tiffany Stratton in the lead-up to their Extreme Rules Match

In the lead-up to Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton's Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy, The Man spoke about her opponent.

Speaking in an interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch discussed Stratton's abilities and claimed that she got a rocket strapped to her.

The Man said:

"Tiffany is one of those people that got a rocket strapped to her. She comes in, looks like a million bucks, can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong, she's got a character, she's got everything."

Lynch added:

"I think Tiffany has everything that it takes to be a super, superstar. But it comes down to what's in her heart. That's what I wanna do. I wanna push her. I wanna see how extreme she's willing to go. Like how much can she take and keep coming back? That's what an Extreme Rules Match is, you know."

Lynch and Stratton definitely stole the show in the main event of No Mercy, with The Man continuing her first-ever reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

