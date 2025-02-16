Nikkita Lyons sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley; reacts to her insane gym photo

Nikkita Lyons has reacted to Rhea Ripley's recent insane gym photo. The NXT Superstar sent her a four-word message.

Lyons returned from her latest injury in September 2024. She has been involved in a love triangle storyline with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Karmen Petrovic. The 25-year-old was also revealed as Adriana Rizzo's attacker.

On Instagram, Ripley uploaded a photo where she looked completely shredded and jacked. The photo caught the attention of multiple superstars, including Lyons, who complimented The Eradicator.

"strong & pretty AF," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Bill Apter predicted Rhea Ripley to retain the WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley will successfully defend her WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the upcoming March 3, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

SKY had a chance to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, she lost to Liv Morgan after an accidental interference by Ripley, who cost The Genius of the Sky her chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

Speaking on the Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter predicted Ripley to retain her title against SKY. He said:

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea Ripley."

Ripley regained the WWE Women's World Championship on the January 6, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. She became a two-time champion by defeating Liv Morgan.

She successfully defended the title against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII. The Eradicator will also face the winner of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match after Charlotte Flair chose Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

