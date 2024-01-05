Nikkita Lyons sends four-word message to Triple H after The Rock's surprise return

Nikkita Lyons sent a message to Triple H after The Rock's return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

At RAW: Day 1, The Rock returned and confronted Jinder Mahal before taking him out with the People's Elbow. After his brawl with the former WWE Champion, The People's Champion addressed the WWE Universe and teased a match against Roman Reigns by referencing the "Head of the Table".

Taking to Instagram, Lyons praised Triple H for bringing back The Great One. The NXT star sent a four-word message.

"Triple H is cookinggg," wrote Lyons

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Tom Prichard believes that WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania

Tom Prichard has explained why WWE should book a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Taking You To School podcast, Prichard stated that The Great One is getting older and this would be the perfect time for him to step into the ring with The Tribal Chief. He said:

"[It's gotta be WrestleMania?] Right. Why not? I mean, yeah. It's a good problem to have, how many stars you're gonna put in WrestleMania? And I read some things about 'poor Cody, poor Cody.' No, Cody is gonna be fine. This is the time, and if they're gonna do it, do it now while you can. [Rock is not getting any younger, you gotta pull the trigger] Right. Right. Yeah, I think that'd be great."

There have been talks of The Great One possibly challenging his cousin at WrestleMania 40. However, reports have also suggested the possibility of a rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by beating The American Nightmare.

