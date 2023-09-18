Nikkita Lyons sends a message to Cody Rhodes after his segment on WWE RAW

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes single-handedly took out Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. This caught the attention of Nikkita Lyons.

Following his victorious feud over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Rhodes has been involved in a program with The Judgment Day. Despite having beaten Dominik Mysterio earlier this year, the issues between the two men seem far from over.

On last week's RAW, The American Nightmare hit Mysterio with a Cody Cutter, while wearing a suit. Lyons reacted to the same, with an interesting choice of comment on Instagram.

Check out Nikkita Lyons' reaction to Rhodes' Cody Cutter:

Dutch Mantell discussed whether Cody Rhodes would be impacted due to The Rock's return

Prior to his surprise return on SmackDown, The Rock had revealed that there were indeed talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Instead, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Rhodes has already lost once to Reigns and he would rather witness The Rock facing The Head of the Table. Mantell said:

"Well, if you put Cody Rhodes in against Roman, he's already lost one time. You'd have to switch the title then, you'd have to. By that time, Cody, he'd be deader than 6 o'clock. If you put The Rock in there, a single match is easier to book than a return, because you're not basing it on anything. If I was booking, I would book Rock and the man, the Head of The Bloodline together. So you're not doing the same thing as before. It's brand new to the people and I don't think they'd be able to call it."

Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW. The reigning North American Champion will aim for a big victory.

