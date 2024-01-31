Nikkita Lyons sends a message to Liv Morgan after her WWE return

Nikkita Lyons took to social media to send a message to Liv Morgan after her WWE return at the Women's Royal Rumble.

Morgan was the #30th entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She once again came close to winning the Rumble but was eliminated last by eventual winner Bayley.

Taking to Instagram, Lyons sent a two-word message to Morgan, reacting to her Instagram post and her return in the process.

"She's baaacck," wrote Lyons.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment:

Liv Morgan opened up about her goals after returning at the Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan made her WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. After the Premium Live Event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her goals.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Morgan stated that she wants to present herself with the opportunity to be as good as she can be. Morgan said:

"Honestly, not that I don't have any specific goals, but I just want to give myself the opportunity to be as good as I can be and that's like across the board. In work, in my personal life, whether it's acting, wrestling, ShopLiveMore, my soaps and candles. I just wanna give myself the opportunity just to see what I can do and just to let myself be great and get out of my way."

Before being injured due to an injury, Morgan lost the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez. She was also attacked by her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, before being written off WWE television.

A potential match between Morgan and Ripley could take place at WrestleMania 40. However, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bayley are also gunning for Ripley's Women's World Championship.

