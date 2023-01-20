Nikkita Lyons sent a strong message to the 27-year-old WWE star ahead of their match

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons delivered a warning to Jakara Jackson ahead of their upcoming match. Lyons will face Jakara Jackson in an exciting episode of NXT Level Up.

The 27-year-old star is still winless in her young career. But her bravery was fully on display when she faced the bizarre Isla Dawn on last week's episode of WWE's newest brand.

Lyons, who has impressed on NXT 2.0, is competing on NXT Level Up for the first time and is looking to rebound from her recent loss to Zoey Stark.

Jakara first took to Twitter to announce that she would lock horns against The Lioness with sheer excitement and confidence. She claimed that a match against the 23-year-old was a challenge that she was eager to have. But when it comes to the squared circle, Jackson would leave no stone unturned to beat down Lyons.

In response to Jackson, Nikkita Lyons took to Twitter to claim she was ready to prey on her challenger.

"I'm ready to pounce on ya Miss Jackson," Lyons wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Nikkita Lyons took a cheeky dig at Zoey Stark after being betrayed a few weeks ago

The 23-year-old star was betrayed a few weeks ago by Zoey Stark. Not only that, but Nikkita Lyons inspired her fans while mocking her former friend for betraying her.

Stark backstabbed Lyons during the November 8th, 2022, episode of WWE NXT after they failed to reclaim the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The Lioness took to Twitter to offer some encouraging words to her fans while also making a subtle dig at Zoey Stark. She finished by calling out her naysayers.

"Let em judge you, misunderstand you, & gossip. What they think of you isn't your problem. Stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, never doubt your worth. You know what's good. Keep on shining, and let the haters hate. @WWENXT," Lyons wrote.

Nikkita Lyons has risen to the top of the NXT division in just a few months. Her performance appears to have impressed Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

It'll be interesting to see if the 23-year-old NXT star makes her way to the main roster soon.

Do you think Lyons could beat Jackson on the upcoming NXT Level Up edition? Sound off in the comments section below.

