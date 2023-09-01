Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton pose in stunning new photos that send fans into a meltdown

Nikkita Lyons recently took to social media to share stunning new photos with fellow NXT star Tiffany Stratton.

Despite being completely opposite characters on WWE programming, Lyons and Stratton are good friends in real life. This wasn't the first time the two women were seen together outside WWE premises.

Taking to social media, Lyons shared a new set of photos with the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She also sent out a short four-word message.

"Paint the town blonde," wrote Lyons.

Check out Lyons' Instagram post and photos with Stratton at this link.

Lyons is currently recovering from a long-term injury that she suffered several months ago. She is one of the fastest-rising superstars in all of NXT, much like Stratton, who has already won her first championship in the company at a very young age.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke about his real-life partner, Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most promising superstars in WWE right now. Her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, recently spoke about her.

Kaiser is currently working on the main roster on Monday Night RAW and is a part of Imperium. He has also been involved in a storyline with Maxxine Dupri, who happens to be good friends with Stratton in real life.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kaiser stated that there is no reason for Stratton to join his storyline with Dupri, as she is doing her thing. Kaiser said:

"I think that Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she is so amazing by herself," Kaiser said. "She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not by any means need any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person, and she's been doing so amazing."

Stratton is currently scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James on next week's NXT.

What are your thoughts on Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton's new photos? Sound off in the comments.