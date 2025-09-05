"Nips!!!!!!" - WWE Superstar makes a crazy comment on Bayley's photo

WWE Superstar Bayley seems to be undergoing a major character change. Despite her brief time off from in-ring action, the former Women's Champion is keeping herself in shape. Her photo caught the attention of Charlotte Flair.Bayley was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. But, she was removed from the match card after being attacked backstage by Becky Lynch, who teamed up with Valkyria to win the titles before eventually betraying her and turning heel after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan regained the belts the next night. The Role Model also failed to become the number-one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, after losing a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match against Valkyria on RAW.In recent weeks, Bayley has teased a change of character, with the voices in her head seemingly trying to take over. On Instagram, she shared a photo showing off her incredible physique, as Flair shared a crazy comment.&quot;Nips!!!!!! Jacked 🙌👏🔥,&quot; Flair wrote.Check it out in the tweet below:Vince Russo on WWE possibly giving Bayley a Bray Wyatt-like gimmickVince Russo talked about the idea of WWE giving Bayley a gimmick similar to Bray Wyatt, where she has a split personality.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo also suggested that Wyatt was among the top three characters in the history of the company, and despite that, the promotion had trouble getting him over. He said:&quot;So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off?&quot; It remains to be seen when Bayley will return to TV and in-ring action.