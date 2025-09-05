  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Nips!!!!!!" - WWE Superstar makes a crazy comment on Bayley's photo

"Nips!!!!!!" - WWE Superstar makes a crazy comment on Bayley's photo

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 05, 2025 18:47 GMT
Bayley (Image Credits: WWE on Instagram and WWE.com)
Bayley [Image Credits: WWE's official website and Instagram account]

WWE Superstar Bayley seems to be undergoing a major character change. Despite her brief time off from in-ring action, the former Women's Champion is keeping herself in shape. Her photo caught the attention of Charlotte Flair.

Ad

Bayley was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria and challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. But, she was removed from the match card after being attacked backstage by Becky Lynch, who teamed up with Valkyria to win the titles before eventually betraying her and turning heel after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan regained the belts the next night. The Role Model also failed to become the number-one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, after losing a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match against Valkyria on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In recent weeks, Bayley has teased a change of character, with the voices in her head seemingly trying to take over. On Instagram, she shared a photo showing off her incredible physique, as Flair shared a crazy comment.

"Nips!!!!!! Jacked 🙌👏🔥," Flair wrote.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Ad

Vince Russo on WWE possibly giving Bayley a Bray Wyatt-like gimmick

Vince Russo talked about the idea of WWE giving Bayley a gimmick similar to Bray Wyatt, where she has a split personality.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo also suggested that Wyatt was among the top three characters in the history of the company, and despite that, the promotion had trouble getting him over. He said:

Ad
"So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off?"

It remains to be seen when Bayley will return to TV and in-ring action.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications