"I went in with no expectations" - Nita Strauss reveals her thoughts on Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania debut (Exclusive)

Popular guitarist Nita Strauss has performed live for WWE events since 2018. She rocked the U.S. National Anthem at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and was also present in the crowd for WrestleMania 37.

On the first night of this year's WrestleMania, Bad Bunny tagged alongside Damian Priest to wrestle The Miz and John Morrison. Not only did Bad Bunny emerge victorious from this contest, but his in-ring debut has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Nita Strauss recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, hosted by Sidney Pullar III (SP3) this week. On the subject of Bad Bunny's newsworthy WWE WrestleMania debut, she said the Puerto Rican rapper's in-ring performance exceeded expectations:

"I thought it was so great. I really did. I went in, like, no offense to Benito [Bad Bunny's real name], I went in with no expectations. We were there, we're sitting five or six rows back. I really thought that it was gonna be like just sort of your typical celebrity coming in, and staying back, reaching for the tag, maybe getting in for a few minutes — he wrestled the whole match!"

BRUH BAD BUNNY HITTING A CANADIAN DESTROYER IS THE WILDEST THING #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/T0Yw1dgbxV — you gotta be joking me (@beckysbalboa) April 11, 2021

She also mentioned Damian Priest's role in the match and how it surprised her to a certain extent:

"At some point, I was like, 'Is Damian Priest gonna come in and do anything?' [laughs]. 'Cause he's an amazing wrestler himself. So I was wondering, 'Are they even gonna use Damian Priest in this match?'"

"I thought Bad Bunny totally slayed it. The crowd was behind him, I wish that you guys could have all felt the energy in that room."

Check out the full interview with Nita Strauss in the video linked above. She also talked about possibly wrestling for WWE someday, Roman Reigns' new character, and more.

Nita Strauss talks about the aftermath of Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania 37 match

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania match was the penultimate bout during night one of the event. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's high-stakes contest followed Bad Bunny's in-ring debut, and Nita Strauss told Sportskeeda Wrestling that the women had a tough task ahead of them:

"I actually felt really bad for Sasha [Banks] and Bianca [Belair] having to follow that match because the energy there, his fans were there, it was loud, it was rowdy."

https://t.co/NPnvuRgyKe — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 13, 2021

Nita Strauss added that although Bad Bunny's WWE WrestleMania match was a tough act to follow, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair did an excellent job in the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night One.

