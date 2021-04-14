"Exactly, Becky. Come on. I'm ready" - Nita Strauss on wrestling for WWE someday (Exclusive)

Guitarist Nita Strauss is open to wrestling for WWE! She even said as much in an interview with Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online.

Strauss was the special guest on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, with Sidney Pullar III hosting this special edition. She opened up about potentially competing in a WWE ring and even joked about teaming up with Becky Lynch, when asked to elaborate on her earlier comments.

You can catch the entire chat in the link below:

Nita Strauss comments on potentially wrestling for WWE

When asked about wrestling for WWE down the line, Nita Strauss had this to say:

"You know, it's so funny throwing around this idea of actually wrestling because I feel like every fan thinks about it. You know...every fan thinks about what would you do? What would your move be? How would you talk? Would you be a face? Would you be a heel? And I'm just like every other fan in that I actually think about all that stuff."

Considering Nita Strauss is athletic in her regular life, she believes she can bring some of that athleticism into her WWE run as well.

"But I'm pretty athletic already. So, I imagine being a pretty athletic wrestler. If I was to ever get in the ring, hopefully someday and get to do a couple of spots, I'd like to have an interesting match. I don't know if I can ever be as accomplished as the real lucha libre guys, but get some high-flying spots in. Get some interesting move sets in. That's what I want to do," said Nita Strauss.

Advertisement

Talk about a rocking session! Thank you @hurricanenita for spending some time with us and our fans. Big props to @TruHeelSP3 for filling in for @chrisprolific today.https://t.co/SFIHpyMLWi — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 14, 2021

When Pullar brought about the idea of Nita Strauss teaming up with her favorite, Becky Lynch, she had this to say:

"Exactly, Becky. Come on. I'm ready. Let's go. I just got done working out at the gym. Let's do it. (Claps)."

Would you like to see Strauss in a WWE ring at some point? Let us know in the comments below.