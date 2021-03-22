NJPW announces full card for Sakura Genesis - Kota Ibushi to defend unified title, top faction set to reveal new member

NJPW has officially revealed the full match card for their next big event, Sakura Genesis. The show will be hosted at the iconic Ryogoku on 4th April 2021 and will be headlined by Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay.

The co-main event will feature the return of Roppongi 3K in action for the first time in months in an NJPW ring. The reunited duo of SHO and YOH will challenge for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships. The CHAOS junior heavyweights will be facing the team of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Elsewhere on the card, several multi-man tag team matches have been confirmed, with Bullet Club competing in three different bouts throughout the evening. The United Empire will also be revealing a new member on the night. Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan will team up with a mystery man to take on the Los Ingobernables de Japon trio of Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and SANADA.

Speaking of The United Empire, faction leader and New Japan Cup 2021 winner Will Ospreay will be challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. With both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles being unified, NJPW will reveal a new title design on April 4th.

Here is the full match card for NJPW Sakura Genesis:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Bad Luck Fale)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & X)

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada) vs. BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, KENTA & EVIL)

Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

'I will not miss this opportunity'



'I will not miss this opportunity'

Will Ospreay addresses media for the first time as New Japan Cup 2021 winner

NJPW Sakura Genesis will mark the beginning of a new IWGP era

On April 4, the first IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match will take place in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Defending champion Kota Ibushi will rekindle his rivalry with Will Ospreay and aim for his first successful title defense.