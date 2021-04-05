NJPW announces full card for Wrestling Dontaku Night 2 - Will Ospreay to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Jr. Heavyweight Championship match confirmed

Night 2 of NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku will feature Will Ospreay in the main event against Shingo Takagi. The newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title for the first time against his arch-rival, whom he defeated in the final of this year's New Japan Cup.

In the co-main event of Night 2 of Wrestling Dontaku, El Desperado will defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against YOH. The latter recently made his return to in-ring competition. In his first match back, YOH won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

At Sakura Genesis, the Roppongi 3K duo of SHO and YOH beat the Suzuki Gun team of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. The win marked the beginning of RPG 3K's fifth title reign.

Two major championship matches headline night two of Wrestling Dontaku!



IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay vs Shingo Takagi!



IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado vs YOH!

Here is the full match card for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night 2:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. YOH

Bullet Club (Jay White, EVIL, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato

The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Bushi)

Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO)

Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jado) vs. Suzuki Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Douki)

Night 2 of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku will be Will Ospreay's first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

In the main event of Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay made history by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In the show's main event, The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated Kota Ibushi for the title and became the second-ever Superstar to hold the unified title.

In doing so, Ospreay also became the first-ever British wrestler to hold NJPW's primary championship. Post-match, the United Empire leader called out his former CHAOS stablemate Kazuchika Okada and stated that he wants to defend the title against The Rainmaker.

However, Takagi's win over Okada from this year's New Japan Cup meant that NJPW granted The Dragon the first shot at new champion Ospreay. Meanwhile, Okada will be challenging for the belt at the Tokyo Dome.