NJPW announces matches for The New Beginning tour; Kota Ibushi to defend IWGP Titles, Bullet Club to feature in championship matches

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 15, NJPW has officially announced the match card for The New Beginning tour. In a press conference held earlier in the day, New Japan Pro Wrestling officials revealed multiple title matches that will take place during the New Beginning 2020 events.

At the top of the card, newly-crowned double champion Kota Ibushi will make his second defense of both the IWPG Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The Golden Star is set for another showdown against SANADA, the man who challenged Ibushi after Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

EVERY broadcast on the Road to New Beginning tour will come to you LIVE from each venue in English on @njpwworld!



Seven more live events to come in January alone!



Check out https://t.co/B5ygzbChPX for local start times. #njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/sYAoGiGukC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 12, 2021

What does NJPW have in store for The New Beginning tour?

The NJPW New Beginning in Hiroshima card is going to be the main attraction event. On Night 1, the card will be headlined by Kota Ibushi defending his titles against SANADA in the main event. On Night 2, Hiromu Takahashi will mark his first defense of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title against SHO.

Seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will put the IWGP Tag Team Championships on the line against Dangerous Tekkers. The Bullet Club duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are set for a Wrestle Kingdom 15 rematch against Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi.

Two huge nights in Hiroshima February 10 & 11!



Double IWGP titles: SANADA vs Ibushi!



IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title: Hiromu vs SHO!



IWGP Tag titles: G.o.D vs Dangerous Tekkers!



BUSHI vs Master Wato!



Both nights LIVE in English on @njpwworld!https://t.co/SzVBw6DA6l#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/wj9aqRHWN5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 12, 2021

Night 1 of New Beginning in Hiroshima:

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

BUSHI vs. Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kidd

Night 2 of New Beginning in Hiroshima:

Advertisement

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental double title match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Tomoaki Honma, SHO & Master Wato

Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kidd

The NJPW New Beginning in Nagoya will feature Shingo Takagi defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. EMPIRE leader Will Ospreay will face Satoshi Kojima, whereas his stablemate Great-O-Khan will take on Hiroyoshi Tenzan.

New Beginning in Nagoya:

NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan

Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO & Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

Upon NJPW's return to Ota, the Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight duo of El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori will challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

NJPW returns to Ota on January 23!



IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team gold on the line as ELP & Taiji Ishimori face El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru!



A huge elimination tag match and more!



LIVE, in English on @njpwworld!https://t.co/1lhEcqQiKo#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/AXgY505sFB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

The NJPW Road To New Beginning starts off this Sunday at the Korakuen Hall. The return to Ota is scheduled for January 23rd, while the Nagoya show will take place on the 30th.

On February 10th, NJPW New Beginning will kick off in Hiroshima, and Night 2 is scheduled for the 11th.