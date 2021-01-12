NJPW announces matches for The New Beginning tour; Kota Ibushi to defend IWGP Titles, Bullet Club to feature in championship matches

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 15, NJPW has officially announced the match card for The New Beginning tour. In a press conference held earlier in the day, New Japan Pro Wrestling officials revealed multiple title matches that will take place during the New Beginning 2020 events.
At the top of the card, newly-crowned double champion Kota Ibushi will make his second defense of both the IWPG Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The Golden Star is set for another showdown against SANADA, the man who challenged Ibushi after Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15.
What does NJPW have in store for The New Beginning tour?
The NJPW New Beginning in Hiroshima card is going to be the main attraction event. On Night 1, the card will be headlined by Kota Ibushi defending his titles against SANADA in the main event. On Night 2, Hiromu Takahashi will mark his first defense of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title against SHO.
Seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will put the IWGP Tag Team Championships on the line against Dangerous Tekkers. The Bullet Club duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are set for a Wrestle Kingdom 15 rematch against Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi.
Night 1 of New Beginning in Hiroshima:
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO
- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
- Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- BUSHI vs. Master Wato
- Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kidd
Night 2 of New Beginning in Hiroshima:
- IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental double title match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA
- Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado
- Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Dick Togo
- Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs. Tomoaki Honma, SHO & Master Wato
- Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura & Gabriel Kidd
The NJPW New Beginning in Nagoya will feature Shingo Takagi defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. EMPIRE leader Will Ospreay will face Satoshi Kojima, whereas his stablemate Great-O-Khan will take on Hiroyoshi Tenzan.
New Beginning in Nagoya:
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan
- Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO & Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI
- Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
Upon NJPW's return to Ota, the Bullet Club Jr. Heavyweight duo of El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori will challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.
The NJPW Road To New Beginning starts off this Sunday at the Korakuen Hall. The return to Ota is scheduled for January 23rd, while the Nagoya show will take place on the 30th.
On February 10th, NJPW New Beginning will kick off in Hiroshima, and Night 2 is scheduled for the 11th.Published 12 Jan 2021, 16:28 IST