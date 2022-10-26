NJPW issues warning to Karl Anderson over booking conflict with WWE Crown Jewel

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has issued a warning to WWE RAW star Karl Anderson over defending the NEVER Openweight Title.

Karl is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion in NJPW. He is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo on November 5 at Battle Autumn. However, WWE has announced that The O.C. will battle The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel on the same day in a six-man tag team match.

NJPW released a statement today claiming that the match between Anderson and Hikuleo was announced on October 4. The promotion also responded to a recent claim by Luke Gallows that the match wasn't booked properly and said that the match was made with Anderson's approval.

The company claimed that they have been trying to reach Anderson for several days. The promotion requested that the title be returned if he does not show up for his scheduled match on the same day as Crown Jewel.

"NJPW has for the past several days attempted to negotiate with Anderson, but has not been met with a response. Should Anderson decide to renege on his scheduled championship match, he will be required to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship and return the title belt to NJPW immediately."

The Good Brothers on returning "home" to WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to WWE to reunite The O.C. on RAW. The Judgment Day had been trying to recruit AJ Styles to their group, but The Phenomenal One declined.

The Good Brothers arrived to help Styles after The Judgment Day attacked him. Finn Balor picked up a victory over Karl Anderson on this past Monday's episode of RAW, and Rhea Ripley hit Luke Gallows with a Powerslam during the match.

Speaking with Byron Saxton, The Good Brothers spoke about their return to the company as they arrived on a recent episode of RAW.

"Two and a half years, Byron," said Gallows. "We went around the world through the pandemic, main-evented everywhere we went, we added more hardware to those big a** mantles we have. But more than that, we knew deep down that this is home. The best competition in the entire world, in all of sports entertainment and professional wrestling, is in WWE, and we have unfinished business." [00:49 - 01:11]

Anderson and Gallows will look to establish themselves as a top tag team on the roster and could even look to win the tag team championship from The Usos.

However, the duo currently have more pressing matters at hand with NJPW as The Judgment Day lurks in the shadows. It remains to be seen how he will respond to the promotion's statement on the matter.

Are you excited to see The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes