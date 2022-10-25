It's no secret that Rhea Ripley is one of the strongest superstars, not just in the women's division but in WWE as a whole. Her skills have been tested multiple times against various stars, but she recently showcased just how strong she can get on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day kicked off the October 24, 2022, episode of the Red brand. While they were cutting a promo, The O.C. made their entrance, and the two groups quickly exchanged words, where AJ Styles even compared Dominik Mysterio to former WWE star James Ellsworth. This quickly led to the first match of the night between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson.

Later during the bout, Anderson got the upper hand before Dominik tried to interfere. However, A.J. quickly handled him while Luke Gallows handled Damian Priest. Although all the members of The O.C. were occupied, they forgot one member from their rival group, The Eradicator.

Just as Gallows dealt with Priest, Ripley came in from behind and pushed him to the post. Before he could recover, Rhea lifted the almost 300lbs superstar, delivered a power slam, and proceeded to taunt him. Finn capitalized on the commotion outside the ring and eventually gained the victory.

The O.C. are worried about Rhea Ripley

It was confirmed from a previous episode of RAW that The O.C. and The Judgment Day will face each other in a tag team match for the upcoming Crown Jewel event. However, this may be tricky for the recently reunited group since Rhea Ripley has proven that she should definitely not be looked over.

After Anderson's match, the group was seen recovering backstage while The Phenomenal One stressed their "Rhea problem." Luke proudly volunteered to handle her despite being body slammed since it was his "love language."

Moments later, Gallows returned looking hurt, and the trio finally acknowledged that they had a Rhea Ripley problem.

It looks like The O.C. is looking to have somebody else in their corner in their Saudi Arabia match. Although there are still no hints or clues about possibly asking someone to be with them, it will be interesting to see how they can deal with their Rhea problem.

