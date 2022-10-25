The Judgment Day kicked off RAW and said that they run the show now. Dominik got on the mic and talked about his new family before Styles and The O.C. made their appearance.

AJ compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before he and his boys made their way to the ring. The teams were headed for a fight and set up a match between Anderson and Balor to settle the score.

WWE RAW Results (October 24, 2022): Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson

Anderson sent Balor outside before we headed for a break and when we were back on RAW, Balor was in control. Anderson came back with a spinebuster and got a near fall before blocking a Pele Kick. Balor took a neckbreaker before getting a superplex.

Anderson blocked a top rope move and hit a superplex on Balor before Dominik tried to interfere. AJ took Dom down on the apron and Gallows took Damian Priest down and ringside before Rhea wiped Luke out with a slam and a low blow. In the ring, Balor hit the lateral press off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson

Grade: B

The Miz was out next and said that he had been keeping a secret from us. He said that Dexter Lumis came to him one night and told him why he was hunting the A-Lister. According to The Miz, Lumis was hunting him because he was best friends with Ciampa.

Johnny Gargano came out and said that Miz wasn't giving us the full story. Miz tried to protest before R-Truth made his way out and said that all this talk about the 'truth' made him want to show up.

The Miz and Truth set up a match after some trash talking about Truth's hometown.

The Miz vs. R-Truth on RAW

Miz got some big moves in early on and took Truth down before a hooded figure with gloves showed up in the crowd.

Miz mistook him for Dexter Lumis and was distracted when R-Truth rolled him up and got the easy win. The hooded figure showed his face and it turned out to be Gargano in disguise.

Result: R-Truth def. The Miz

Grade: D

Candace LeRae was being interviewed backstage when Damage CTRL showed up to crash it. They argued for a bit before the heels beat up the former NXT Superstar.

Elias was backstage with Riddle and said that he was sick of being interrupted and will take action if it happens again. Alpha Academy came in and made fun of them before Elias challenged Gable to a match.

Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Seth Rollins was out at ringside and joined the commentary team to root for his former disciple Theory. Theory was in control early on but Ali sent him into the corner and countered a top rope move with a dropkick but Austin fled the ring before he could be pinned.

Back after a break on RAW, Theory was trying to take a selfie during the match and Ali took him out with a 450 splash from up top. Ali nearly pinned Theory but Theory came back with a big move. Rollins instructed Theory to finish it but Ali took control and went for the 450 splash again.

Rollins rushed the ring and the ref stopped him before Theory kicked Ali off the ropes. Theory hit the A-Town Down off the distraction before picking up the win. Rollins sent Ali outside and into the timekeeper's area after the match and beat him up.

Result: Austin Theory def. Mustafa Ali

Rollins was on his way out when Ali attacked him but they were separated by the officials right away.

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Gargano ran into JBL and Baron Corbin. JBL made fun of Gargano and the former NXT star came back with some jabs of his own. JBL booked a match with Gargano and Corbin before RAW continued.

Omos and MVP were out next on RAW and called out Braun Strowman, asking him to watch the four on one match.

Omos vs. Local Competitors on RAW

Omos started tossing the men around the ring before they tried to team up against the giant.

Omos broke out of the team attack and wiped two of them out with splashes in the corner before stomping on the third and hitting the last one with a big slam.

Omos piled two of his opponents together on the mat before getting the pin with one foot.

Result: Omos def. Local Competitors

Grade: D

Elias vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Elias was back for his first match in over a year. Gable tried for a hold and they traded submissions early on before Elias got a vertical suplex for a near fall. Otis grabbed the ropes and dropped Elias to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Gable got an ankle lock in before going up top for a moonsault. Elias blocked the dive with a knee strike before getting a near fall. Elias went outside and sidestepped a tackle from Otis who crashed into the ring post.

Elias blocked the Chaos Theory finisher from Gable before getting a big boot and the Final Cut for the win.

Result: Elias def. Chad Gable

After the match, Otis took Elias out from behind. Riddle rushed out to make the save and took Gable down with the Bro 2 Sleep before taking Otis out as well.

Grade: C

Backstage, Styles and The O.C. were trying to figure out how to defeat The Judgment Day. Gallows tried to go deal with Rhea Ripley himself but after a break, came back after taking a beating.

Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Corbin was in control early on but Gargano got a big counter with a knee to the head and sent Corbin outside. Corbin dragged Gargano outside and dropped him on the announcers' desk before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Corbin got a big move but took a spear off a counter before Gargano got a near fall. Gargano tried for a crucifix pin before Corbin hit the Deep Six for a near fall.

Corbin took it outside and cleared the announce desk before Gargano took him down and stole JBL's hat. Gargano hit a DDT on the floor before JBL wiped him out on the apron, allowing Baron to hit the End of Days for the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Johnny Gargano

Grade: B

Gargano told the Miz that if he didn't spill the beans next week on RAW, he will do it himself.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on RAW

Bayley was in control early on and tried for an early roll-up before getting a near fall off a forearm strike. Belair tried for a roll-up herself and got a vertical suplex before being caught in the chinlock.

Bayley was sent outside and took a dive before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Bayley sent Belair outside and dropped her on the barricades before dropping her with a DDT on the floor, hurting the champ's already injured arm.

Back after another break on RAW, Bayley blocked a superplex before trying to hit the KOD. Bianca countered into the Bayley to Belly suplex for a near fall. Io ran a distraction and allowed Bayley to hit the Bayley to Belly from the ropes.

Belair hit a powerbomb on the announcers' desk before slamming Bayley into the apron and ring-post. Io and Dakota took Belair out at ringside but the official caught them and was about to send them backstage.

Nikki Cross showed up at ringside and took out the referee before wiping out Belair in the ring and letting Bayley get the win.

Result: Bayley def. Bianca Belair

After the match, Nikki beat Bayley and Damage CTRL down as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got the in-ring return of Elias while Bayley put on a great main event. Rollins took out Ali in a post-match attack while R-Truth showed up to mock the Miz on tonight's RAW.

