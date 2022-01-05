Kazuchika Okada retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16, gets challenged by 13-time champion

In the main event of night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16, Kazuchika Okada emerged victorious as NJPW's undisputed world champion. In a thrilling match, he defeated Will Ospreay to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Okada won the title on the second night of the event by beating now-former champion Shingo Takagi in the main event. Within 24 hours of his title win, The Rainmaker put the gold on the line against former CHAOS stablemate Will Ospreay.

The match itself was quite incredible, and it delivered some jaw-dropping moments. In one highlight, Ospreay climbed a lighting rig and dove onto Okada with a moonsault.

The two superstars went back and forth, and they also used each other's moves. Okada hit Ospreay with the Stormbreaker, but the challenger kicked out. On the other hand, The Commonwealth Kingpin hit Okada with the Super Oscutter, but it didn't keep The Rainmaker down. Ospreay also delivered a Rainmaker of his own to send a bold message to Okada.

In the closing stages of the contest, Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade on the champion, but he kicked out in the last second. The two foes kept waging war, but Kazuchika Okada ultimately persevered and secured the win with the Rainmaker.

Kazuchika Okada will seemingly face Tetsuya Naito for his next title defense

Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 16. But shortly after his win over Will Ospreay at the Tokyo Dome, Tetsuya Naito confronted the champion.

Naito made his way out to the ring and stood face-to-face with The Rainmaker. A match between the two is yet to be confirmed, but it is quite likely that Okada and Naito will face each other at the company's 50th Anniversary Show.

As for Ospreay, he was unable to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. His first reign came to an end last May when a neck injury forced him to vacate the title. As a result, in the lead-up to Wrestle Kingdom 16, the leader of The United Empire claimed that he was the actual world champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

But that wasn't the case, as Kazuchika Okada confirmed his status as the true world champion at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Time will tell what happens next for the two world-class competitors.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you glad Okada won at Wrestle Kingdom 16? Yes No 10 votes so far