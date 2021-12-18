NJPW announces the full card for Wrestle Kingdom 16 - Nights 1, 2, and 3

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the match cards for next year's Wrestle Kingdom 16.
In the aftermath of the 2021 World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors, NJPW revealed the line-ups for the three nights of Wrestle Kingdom 16.
Night 1 will feature the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Shingo Takagi defending his title against G1 Climax winner, Kazuchika Okada. Whereas, the following night, former world champion Will Ospreay will be challenging the winner of Takagi vs. Okada.
Here's the full match card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1:
- Kickoff: New Japan Rambo Battle Royal: Participants TBA (Four finalists will compete for the KOPW 2022 Trophy on Night 2)
- The Bullet Club (Kenta, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Bushi, Tetsuya Naito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan)
- Yoh vs. Sho
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. EVIL
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto)
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
Here's the full match card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 2:
- Kickoff Match: TBA vs. TBA
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan
- Stardom Special Attraction Match: Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani
- Four-Way Match for the Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Flying Tiger (Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles) (c) vs. Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi) vs. The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori)
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: House of Torture (Sho, Evil, and Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Yoh, and YOSHI-HASHI)
- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (No DQ Match): KENTA (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature NJPW x NOAH on Night 3
The third and final night of Wrestle Kingdom 16 will feature a crossover between NJPW and NOAH. Earlier this year, the two promotions came together to announce another working relationship between them.
The likes of Shingo Takagi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Keiji Mutoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, and KENTA, who will be competing for NOAH, will feature on Night 3 from the Yokohama Arena.
Here's the full match card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 3:
- Pre-show: Kosei Fujita vs. Yasutaka Yano
- * Pre-show: Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Yuji Nagata vs. Funky Express (King Tany, Muhammad Yone, and Akitoshi Saito)
- * Sho vs. Atsushi Kotoge
- * The Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Gedo) vs. Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka and Hayata)
- * Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Douki) vs. Yo-Hey and Nosawa Rongai
- * Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI), Master Wato, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Daisuke Harada, Hajime Ohara, Daiki Inaba, Akitoshi Saito and Kinya Okada
- * Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa and Naomichi Marufuji
- * House of Torture (Evil and Dick Togo) vs. Go Shiozaki and Masa Kitamiya
- * Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, and Taka Michinoku vs. KENTA, Kazushi Sakuraba, and Takashi Sugiura)
- * Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kaito Kiyomiya and Keiji Mutoh
- *Los Ingobernables de Japón (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi) vs. Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke, and Aleja)
