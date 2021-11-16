Will Ospreay confirmed for a huge championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 16

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed a huge match featuring Will Ospreay for next year's Wrestle Kingdom 16.

In the aftermath of NJPW Battle in the Valley, the promotion announced on social media that Will Ospreay would challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Ospreay will be competing in the main event on January 5th and will face Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, depending on who walks out as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion on Night One.

At Battle in the Valley, Will Ospreay secured yet another big win as he defeated Ren Narita in a hard-fought singles match.

Later on, in the same night, Ospreay confronted his former CHAOS stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, after his match against Buddy Matthews. Following the incredible showdown between The Rainmaker and the former WWE Superstar, Ospreay once again made his presence known.

The Commonwealth Kingpin made his way down to the ring with his version of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and asked Okada or Takagi to face him on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

While Takagi was on Japanese commentary for the event, Okada gracefully accepted the challenge and claimed that he will make it rain at the Tokyo Dome next year.

Will Ospreay will aim to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 16

While Will Ospreay might consider himself the "real" IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, the record books say otherwise. As of right now, it is indeed Shingo Takagi who is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Earlier this year, Will Ospreay won his first world championship when he defeated Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. But Ospreay was forced to vacate the belt due to an untimely injury.

This led to Takagi beating Okada for the vacant title. However, following The Rainmaker's G1 Climax 31 win, he will once again get his shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

