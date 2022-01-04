"Carrying the company" - Will Ospreay shows rare appreciation towards current world champion

Will Ospreay has praised the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi. He has admitted that Takagi has done a phenomenal job for New Japan Pro Wrestling during a challenging stage for the company.

While speaking to njpw1972.com in a recent interview, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion stated that Takagi has been carrying the company and the flag for NJPW.

According to Will Ospreay, one cannot take away the fighting spirit of Shing Takagi. However, he is still the MVP and the true champion.

"I would like to say, take the belt aside, Shingo has done a phenomenal job of carrying the company and carrying the flag for NJPW. You can’t take away his effort and fighting spirit. He deserved the (Tokyo Sports) MVP, absolutely. Especially considering I was only in Japan for five months. But that makes it all the sweeter, whether it’s him or Okada on the fifth, to let the world know I am the one true MVP and the one true champion." - said Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay will be challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on January 5th

Wrestle Kingdom 16 at the Tokyo Dome will finally kick-start in a few hours. The main event for Night 1 features Shingo Takagi defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Kazuchika Okada.

The winner of tonight's main event will go on to face Will Ospreay, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in the main event of Night 2.

After beating Kota Ibushi to win the title, Will Ospreay had to vacate it due to an injury. However, since then, The Commonwealth Kingpin has been unstoppable in the US and the UK and is finally set to return to Japan this week.

In Will Ospreay's first match in Japan in a few months, he will share the ring with either The Dragon or The Rainmaker. Who do you think will face him at Night 2? Let us know in the comments below.

