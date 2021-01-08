NJPW partners with Eurosport to broadcast its shows in India

Eurosport has tied up with NJPW to broadcast all of its marquee events in India, beginning January 9, 2021.

In news that's bound to delight NJPW fans in India, the promotion's weekly episodes and major events will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday, from 6:00 PM IST onward, on Eurosport and Eurosport HD India.

This includes the broadcast of NJPW's major events like Wrestle Kingdom, New Japan Cup, Best of Super Juniors, and G1 Climax.

Here's what Vijay Rajput (Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia) had to say in light of the big announcement:

"India has a potent fan base for pro-wrestling and with the addition of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Eurosport- the only destination which connects passionate fans with greatest sports events in the world is taking a major step towards providing quality sports content to the Indian audiences. This partnership only adds to our commitment of building vertical ownership and gives our viewers the much-needed ingredient to get their adrenaline pumping while experiencing some of the world’s best pro-wrestlers in action."

NJPW President and Representative Director Takami Ohbari also shared his views on the partnership:

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling is very excited to partner with the best sporting network in the world to reach out to the Indian audience. India’s passion for professional wrestling is a known fact and with Eurosport we surely make the perfect tag-team to provide some of the best action from the world of pro-wrestling and fuel the desire of the Indian fans."

Big news for fans in India!



NJPW is now a huge part of @EurosportIN!



Check out new NJPW action Saturdays and Sundays at 6PM prime time IST across India, and in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan and Bhutan starting TOMORROW!https://t.co/tqfdDJ7dPN#njpw pic.twitter.com/7qvSBLxc4g — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2021

NJPW is one of the biggest promotions in the pro-wrestling world

NJPW was founded by former Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki on January 13, 1972, and has grown into one of the most popular pro-wrestling organizations in the world over the years.

NJPW is home to some of the world's greatest wrestlers today, including Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Kota Ibushi.

Are you excited to catch your weekly dose of NJPW action on your TV screens starting January 9?