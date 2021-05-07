NJPW postpone the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show at the Tokyo Dome

NJPW has officially postponed their upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows, which were scheduled to take place at the Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

The company released an official statement on its website, confirming that, amid the Japanese government's announcement of a state emergency, NJPW has decided to postpone two of its upcoming shows.

NJPW acknowledged the announcement made by the Japanese government on May 7th. The company stated that in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Wrestle Grand Slam shows scheduled for May 15th and 29th will take place on a later date.

However, NJPW has confirmed that they are looking forward to finalizing new dates for the Wrestle Grand Slam shows. The promotion sent out an apology to fans and added that anyone who purchased a ticket would be eligible for a refund.

Here is the statement released by NJPW:

"On Friday May 7, the Japanese government announced an extension to the state of emergency currently in place in Tokyo and other prefectures. In light of this announcement, as well as current COVID-19 infection status, and in order to prevent any potential further spread of the virus, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to postpone the Wrestle Grand Slam events in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome previously scheduled for May 15 and 29 respectively. NJPW deeply apologizes to all fans looking forward to these events for the inconvenience and disappointment caused. New dates for both events are currently being finalized. More information will follow as soon as it becomes available. All tickets for both events will be valid. Please retain your ticket. Any ticket holder who cannot attend at the rescheduled dates will be eligible for a refund. At present, we ask for your understanding and patience until rescheduled dates are confirmed. Keep checking back on njpw1972.com for further information on Wrestle Grand Slam as well as other events on the NJPW schedule going forward."

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome was set to be headlined by Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada

Following Will Ospreay's recent victory over Shingo Takagi, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion called out Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW has already confirmed that Okada will be receiving a title shot at the upcoming Tokyo Dome show. Hence, a rematch from this year's Wrestle Kingdom is expected to headline the rescheduled Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome.