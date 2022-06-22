NJPW's Will Ospreay makes heartwarming family announcement

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has shared some heartwarming family news on social media.

The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has strengthened his craft in several promotions, both in Japan and in the United States. He made recent appearances for the likes of RevPro, GCW, and Warrior Wrestling. As well as being a current title holder in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ospreay has also recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the former Best of the Super Juniours recently took to Twitter with some good news from outside of wrestling. In the post, the Arial Assassin stated that he liked to keep his life private, but wanted to share that his father had beaten cancer.

"Kept it close to the chest as it’s a family matter. But big smile over my face today and I wanna share it! My dad is just beat cancer!" Ospreay

Wrestlers and fans react to Will Ospreay's tweet

Wrestling fans and personalities across the internet responded to Will Ospreay's tweet with positive messages.

AEW star Swerve Strickland shared several heart and prayer emojis:

Ring of Honor star Shane Taylor gave blessings to Will and his entire family:

One fan offered a story about how cancer affected his own life. He also attached an amusing meme:

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Andrew "The Giant" Everett also gave his support to Ospreay's father:

Another fan told Ospreay that it was time to celebrate the good news and that he couldn't wait to see him at Forbidden Door:

The Aerial Assassin is set to defend his IWGP United States title against Orange Cassidy at the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay can conquer the challenge of Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door. You can read more about the Arial Assassin by clicking right here.

