WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns, has become the hottest act in the company ever since he made his long-awaited return at SummerSlam 2020. "The Big Dog" embraced his dark side and won the Universal title mere days after he aligned with Paul Heyman.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star, Tama Tonga, recently took to social media with a message for Roman Reigns. Tonga asked Reigns what happened to his yard and then invited him to "Tama's Island", a podcast he runs. Check out the post below:

Roman Reigns is currently the most popular star on WWE SmackDown

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns wasn't even in the title picture. That all changed at WWE SummerSlam. At the event, he made his return and attacked Braun Strowman and The Fiend to end of the show. Reigns went on to capture the Universal title with Paul Heyman as his new manager.

Reigns took a break from WWE's weekly program earlier this year and pulled out from his Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. In his absence, Braun Strowman won the Universal title and had 141-day reign with the belt. Reigns is at the top of the food chain again. One has to wonder who will manage to put him down and win the coveted belt in the near future. As for Tama Tonga's invitation, only time will tell if Reigns responds to it.