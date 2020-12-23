NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1 card finalized

One of the biggest events in wrestling kicks off 2021 on January 4th and 5th with New Japan Pro Wrestling presenting Wrestle Kingdom 15. With just two weeks remaining until Night One of this two-night spectacle, NJPW have finalized the card for the first night in the Tokyo Dome.

The main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One will be Tetsuya Naito defending the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Kota Ibushi. This will mark their first meeting from their dangerous trilogy of matches in 2019 with the winner facing the owner of the G1 Climax 30 Right To Challenge contract, 'Switchblade' Jay White on Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

The semi-main event will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay in a grudge match between the former CHAOS stablemates. Fans will also witness Hiroshi Tanahashi against Great-O-Khan and what was supposed to be Juice Robinson getting a shot at KENTA's Right To Challenge for the IWGP United States Championship Contract at Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One. The latter match will presumably be changed due to an injury to Robinson with Satoshi Kojima taking his place.

The full cards are now FINAL for Wrestle Kingdom 15!



Night 1:

Ibushi vs Naito in the main event!

Ospreay vs Okada!

Tanahashi vs O-Khan!

Juice vs KENTA!

G.o.D vs Dangerous Tekkers!

Hiromu vs ELP!



Rounding the card in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th will be the World Tag League 2020 winners Guerillas of Destiny facing IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Dangerous Tekkers for the gold and Best of Super Juniors 27 winner Hiromu Takahashi against Super J Cup 2020 winner El Phantasmo for a chance to face Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship on Night Two.

The return of the New Japan Rambo on the pre-show of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 for an opportunity to be the first holder of KOPW 2021 trophy

With Toru Yano defeating Bad Luck Fale to retain the KOPW 2020 trophy on today's Road to Tokyo Dome show, NJPW also announced how they will determine the first holder King of Pro Wrestling trophy for 2021. On the pre-show for Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One, fans will see the return of the New Japan Rambo.

In the return of a Tokyo Dome tradition, 22 entrants will compete in a timed interval battle royal where you can be eliminated by pinfall, submission or being thrown over the top rope. There will be a new twist on Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One with the match going until there are four wrestlers left. Those four men will fight on January 5th to determine the first holder of the KOPW trophy for 2021.