No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat tag team match added to NXT TakeOver: XXX Pre-show

As TakeOver: XXX edges ever closer, more matches are being added. After a heated six-man tag match on NXT tonight featuring Breezango, Swerve Scott and Legado del Fantasma, it was later announced on the episode that there would be a No. 1 Contenders Triple Threat tag team match added to the pre-show of the event.

NXT TakeOver XXX card gets another high stakes match

The three teams announced for Saturday were Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) and Breezango. These three would compete for the right to challenge the NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium in the future.

What's interesting about the teams is that of the three, the only one not to challenge for the NXT Tag Team titles is Mendoza/Wilde. If they win the match at TakeOver XXX, it would mark the first title shot for the confidantes of Santos Escobar since forming Legado del Fantasma. Could they soon be adding more gold to the faction?

Burch and Lorcan have challenged for the titles on numerous occasions, including a loss to Imperium earlier this summer. Breezango also failed to wrest the tag titles from Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

With Walter unavailable for action due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, his partners Barthel and Aichner have been representing the group. Will we get a repeat challenger for the titles or is this the next step on the road to making Legado del Fantasma the next big heel faction in NXT?