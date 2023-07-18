"no. i am." - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. In 2023, he successfully defended the championship against top names.

While Reigns is in conversation to be the wrestler of the year for 2023, former WWE Champion Sheamus has made his case clear for the same.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior responded to a tweet that questioned if Reigns was the wrestler of the year for 2023. In response, Sheamus tweeted a three-word message.

"no.i.am." wrote Sheamus

Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship in recent weeks. However, he has competed in an epic three-way match at WrestleMania 39 featuring Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

Dutch Mantell recently commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline

Dutch Mantell seems to be a huge fan of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell praised the creative writing around the storyline. He also stated that nothing else in professional wrestling has caught his attention except the angle surrounding Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Mantell said:

"Doing a good job because if you got my attention, you gotta be something. And this is why nothing else in wrestling gets my attention, but The Bloodline does. So they are doing something right. They are not following my advice, but you've heard me saying this time and time again, have patience. Tell a good story, and the people will go with you,"

Reigns will be returning to WWE television on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will be confronted by Jey Uso once again as the two men prepare for another huge segment.

A couple of weeks ago, Regins was challenged by Jey to a title match. The match is expected to take place at SummerSlam.

