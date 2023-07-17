"This is why nothing else in wrestling gets my attention" - 73-year-old veteran comments on The Bloodline storyline in WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his admiration for the ongoing Bloodline saga that has gone on for months in WWE and has the fans hooked.

Once the most dominant stable in wrestling, The Bloodline has now crumbled beyond repair, but the journey has been exhilarating. Apart from The Usos going their separate ways, WWE has also dropped hints at Solo Sikoa having his sight set on the Tribal Chief crown, which could result in a feud with Roman Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that The Bloodline saga is now the only thing in wrestling that has kept him riveted. He explained that the storyline adopted a patient approach and that it was now paying rich dividends as the fans were fully invested in every aspect of the narrative.

"Doing a good job because if you got my attention, you gotta be something. And this is why nothing else in wrestling gets my attention, but The Bloodline does. So they are doing something right. They are not following my advice, but you've heard me saying this time and time again, have patience. Tell a good story, and the people will go with you," said Dutch Mantell. [9:05 - 9:35]

Dutch Mantell wanted Solo Sikoa to betray Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the previous episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell discussed the moment when Solo Sikoa looked at the Bloodline Lei for a few seconds before handing it back to Roman Reigns. Mantell mentioned fans erupted upon the minor tease of Sikoa betraying Reigns, meaning a feud between them was highly anticipated.

"That was the point when people said, 'Woah.' It's decision time, Solo, and people wanted him to take it. And now, Triple H hears that, and the creative hears it and sees it. Now it has another facet where it can go. That was great for him so. So I loved that part when he was looking at it, and the people were looking at it, too. A million thoughts going through everybody's heads at that time. I love this," said Mantell.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are set to come face to face on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where their SummerSlam 2023 match could finally get confirmed.

