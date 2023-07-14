WWE veteran says former champion should have betrayed Roman Reigns on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently pointed out how fans were rooting for Solo Sikoa to betray Roman Reigns and wear the Bloodline Lei himself on WWE SmackDown.

More than thirty minutes flew by when The Bloodline took the stage during the opening segment of last week's SmackDown. Being the master manipulator he is, Roman Reigns was about to crown Jey Uso as the next Tribal Chief before taking him down with a low blow. He and Sikoa then unleashed a beatdown on The Usos.

However, the most surprising moment from the segment was when, for a moment, Solo Sikoa held the red Lei by himself, staring at it.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned how fans were looking forward to seeing The Enforcer wear the Lei himself and leave Reigns' side. Mantell explained WWE could now slowly build tensions between Sikoa and The Tribal Chief.

"That was the point when people said, 'Woah.' It's decision time, Solo, and people wanted him to take it. And now, Triple H hears that, and the creative hears it and sees it. Now it has another facet where it can go. That was great for him so. So I loved that part when he was looking at it, and the people were looking at it, too. A million thoughts going through everybody's heads at that time. I love this," said Mantell. [9:18 - 9:58]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer wants Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about how fans need to keep an eye out on Solo Sikoa's journey.

The wrestling legend added that once Reigns closed his chapter with Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sikoa could step up to him, resulting in a massive match at WrestleMania 40.

"Solo's getting over next level, and don't forget he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania," said Tommy Dreamer.

. @HourlyJeyUso Roman Reigns Vs Jey Uso, part 3. Roman Reigns Vs Jey Uso, part 3. https://t.co/Y1iYEYtnzc

For now, Roman Reigns seem destined to clash with Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Jey issued a challenge to The Tribal Chief at the end of last week's SmackDown, but the latter is yet to accept it.

Do you think Solo Sikoa could also soon leave Roman Reigns' corner and chart his own path in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

