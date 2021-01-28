"No more big guys" - Former WCW star PN News reveals the biggest issue with pro wrestling right now [Exclusive]

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling, PN News discussed the biggest issue with pro wrestling today. The former WCW star also opened up about the infamous scaffold match at The Great American Bash 1991.

PN News is a former WCW and ECW star. He was a former Rookie of the Year award winner in WCW for the year 1991.

During an appearance on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, PN News opened up about what he thought was the biggest issue in pro wrestling today. Here's what the former WCW star had to say:

"No more big guys, you know, it's all guys around 200 to 220 pounds, big guys seem to have disappeared and I got nothing against these high-flyers and guys like that, they're technicians, I mean they are the backbone of the industry but you also need those 300-400 pound guys that are athletic and can still do it and that to me is the biggest problem, that they concentrate on talking instead of the wrestling product."

"When I turn on wrestling, I like to see wrestling. I learned early on in the business that if you can't get anything over in two minutes in an interview then you should try a new profession."

PN News on the infamous scaffold match at The Great American Bash 1991

PN News also discussed the scaffold match at The Great American Bash 1991 where he teamed up with Bobby Eaton to take on Steve Austin and Terry Taylor. PN News said that the match had been the least favorite of his entire career and discussed why that was the case:

"That was a nightmare. That was, you know, some great workers there, great wrestlers, tremendous wrestlers... and the thing is, they forgot to order an actual scaffold, right? So they used rigging and the scaffold, our platform, was like three stories above the ring."

"It was absolutely insane and like you're just limited to what you can do that high. Any one of us falling off that thing, that would have been very painful. I was glad when it was over and yeah, that's gotta go down as one of my least favourite matches ever to have wrestled. Obviously not because of the talent but the situation and the limitations you had."

Advertisement

PN News, who briefly wrestled for ECW in 1999, also spoke about his experience working alongside Paul Heyman. You can check out his comments HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.