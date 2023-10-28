"No clue why he was never a World Champion" - Wrestling legend remembers the WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently opened up about the late great Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig, saying that apart from being a standout in-ring worker, the WWE legend was also a "terrific person."

Curt Hennig, known as Mr. Perfect in WWE, is one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He's often considered, alongside Razor Ramon, one of the biggest names to have never won a World Title. However, Hennig's technical prowess was unmatched, and he was widely respected among his peers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter remembered Mr. Perfect. The veteran journalist said while he was renowned for his in-ring skills, Hennig was also adept at character work. Apter added that he still wonders to this day why the WWE legend never won a World Title.

"He was a terrific person; he was a party guy. He was fun to be around, he was excellent in the ring, and he played his characters, whether it was Curig Hennig or Mr. Perfect, he knew how to do this. And everybody got along with him and he was an excellent professional wrestler. He was trained in the guinea method of pro wrestling and yeah, no clue why he was never a World Champion," said Bill Apter. [From 03:54 to 04:25]

WWE legend Teddy Long on Mr. Perfect's playing ribs

Furthermore, Teddy Long also remembered Curt Hennig, saying he was one of the nicest people he ever got the chance to work with. The wrestling legend also spoke about Mr. Perfect's habit of playing a rib on his colleagues.

"I had a chance to work with Curt. Super nice guy. He used to play ribs on people, but who doesn't do that? That's just part of the wrestling business," said Teddy Long. [From 04:43 to 04:52]

Mr. Perfect was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to the wrestling business.

