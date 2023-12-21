"No freaking way!!!", "LIKE MUSSOLINI" - Controversial CM Punk statement divides WWE fans

The WWE Universe was left divided on social media over a controversial statement made by CM Punk.

Punk has always been known for different controversies. His first stint with WWE ended in 2014 after some reported dispute with Vince McMahon and Triple H. The Second City Saint then joined AEW but was recently released by Tony Khan after he felt threatened by the wrestler backstage.

The Straight Edge Savior has now returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and has become one of the most talked about superstars in the wrestling business once again.

However, CM Punk recently made a controversial statement on his Instagram stories regarding his and ACE Steel's legal battle against AEW, during which they were represented by Stephen P. New, who has provided legal counsel for Jim Cornette. You can read more about it here.

A fan posted a screenshot of Punk's story on Reddit, which caught other users' attention, and they started commenting.

Some Reddit users were not fans of The Second City Saint's post, while others did not find anything wrong with it.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Reddit

Some more fans were divided over Punk's Instagram post.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Reddit.

Released WWE star talked about CM Punk's return

Recently released Stamford-based promotion star Matt Riddle spoke about CM Punk's return in an interview with MMA Junkie and the media on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas.

Riddle said that he wasn't surprised by The Second City Saint's return because the latter brings in a lot of money that WWE likes.

"You know, I'm not surprised because WWE (...) the one thing they like [is] money, and CM Punk is money just like he was money in mixed martial arts. So, you can't argue [with] a man that's money. But, yeah, then that's just like the UFC. I know if I fight, I'll sell tickets. So, just if they want," he said.

Punk is set to wrestle in his first match since returning. He will lock horns with Dominik Mysterio on December 26 at a live event in Maddison Square Garden.

What do you think about Punk's controversial Instagram post? Let us know in the comments section below.