Nate Diaz has claimed that WWE wanted to get involved in a potential fight between him and Logan Paul.

Diaz is currently preparing for his upcoming fight against Logan's brother, Jake Paul, on August 5. This will be his first fight since departing the UFC.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Diaz revealed that WWE wanted to "take over" the feud between him and Logan. However, the UFC veteran wasn't interested in the idea.

"The WWE came in and then they wanted to take over the whole thing," Diaz said. "And I'm like, 'I just got out of the UFC, why am I going to sign with WWE?' I fight for real. I'm not gonna be doing a real fight on a WWE card or no funny sh** like that."

youtube.com/watch?v=gwFqhA… pic.twitter.com/2wMXofHRYZ Nate Diaz says his next fight is "probably" going to be in MMA and mentions returning to the UFC as an option

Logan is currently busy in a feud with Ricochet. This past Monday night on RAW, the two men crossed paths during a heated segment.

The YouTuber, however, will return to the boxing ring in October, as he is set to feature in the Prime Misfits card alongside KSI.

Ricochet teased a match against Jake and Logan Paul

Ricochet is currently feuding with Logan Paul on WWE television. Before returning to singles competition, he was teaming up with Braun Strowman.

Strowman is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery. However, Ricochet would be open to the idea of once again teaming up with the former Universal Champion to face the Paul brothers.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sporting News, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion said:

"Absolutely [I wanna send Logan Paul to his brother’s fight with a loss] and honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack both of him if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake."

Ricochet and Paul will face in a singles match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. On the same day, Logan's brother Jake will cross paths with Nate Diaz in their highly anticipated boxing match.

