"No greater heel" - The Rock sings the praises of a WWE Hall of Famer

The Rock believes there is no greater heel in the history of professional wrestling than Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Over the weekend, A&E released their WWE Biography on Rowdy Roddy Piper. The episode was seen by over 880,000 viewers that night, The Rock himself among them.

The Rock posted a photo on Instagram enjoying the documentary and heaped some praise on Hot Rod in the process.

Sunday midnight viewing/Piper & @teremana 🥃🤟🏾

Great new A&E doc on one of my squared circle heroes. I first met Roddy when I was 8yrs old in the Carolinas where he and my old man were wrestling up and down the roads together. Many moons later he would have a strong influence on my career when I wrestled as a “heel” getting “real heat” as we say in wrestling parlance. No greater heel than Hot Rod. And something tells me he’d get a kick outta seeing this picture 🥃😈🤟🏾 #piper #gamechanger

The Rock met Rowdy Roddy Piper when he was eight years old

The Rock reflected on meeting Piper when he was just eight years old in the Carolinas because he was on the road with his dad, Rocky Johnson.

It's really cool that The Rock noted that Rowdy Roddy Piper had a strong influence on his career when it came to being a heel and getting heel heat.

Rowdy Roddy Piper will live forever on the WWE Network and in the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere. The fact that he had such an influence on someone like The Rock is a testament to how important Piper was to the wrestling industry as a whole.

Advertisement

Do you agree with The Rock that there was no greater heel than Rowdy Roddy Piper? Did you watch the A&E documentary on Piper? What did you think? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.