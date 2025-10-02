"No" - Hall of Famer disagrees with WWE legend's bold comment about Logan Paul (Exclusive)

WWE star Logan Paul recently recieved some high praise from a veteran of the business, Sgt. Slaughter. However, this praise does not actually make sense, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Ad

Logan Paul has certainly had a swift rise in WWE since he joined the pro-wrestling scene, having taken on some big names like Roman Reigns. While he is currently a heel, many expect him to turn babyface somewhere down the line. According to Sgt. Slaughter, this turn could even be better than that of Hulk Hogan's.

Speaking about this comment on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his disagreement and said:

Ad

Trending

"No. I don't think anybody can reach that Hogan level. Hogan, and again we are not talking about the personal stuff and we are now talking about the character of Hulk Hogan, not Terry Bollea. Hulk Hogan's character was once, one in a million times that's not gonna happen. There has not been another Hogan."

Ad

Ad

What exactly did Sgt. Slaughter say about the WWE star?

According to Sgt. Slaughter, Logan Paul had the capacity to be the biggest babyface of all time if his run was handled well.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter, Slaughter stated:

"Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he'll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he'll surpass every hero we've ever had in this business because once the people believe in him, like they did with me at the Alley Fight, when they threw in the towel, when The General threw in the towel, Ernie Roth, people were like, 'Wait, Sarge ain't done. Although he's bleeding to death, he's still trying to get back in the ring and fight Pat Patterson.'"

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More