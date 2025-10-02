"No" - Hall of Famer disagrees with WWE legend's bold comment about Logan Paul (Exclusive)

WWE star Logan Paul recently recieved some high praise from a veteran of the business, Sgt. Slaughter. However, this praise does not actually make sense, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Logan Paul has certainly had a swift rise in WWE since he joined the pro-wrestling scene, having taken on some big names like Roman Reigns. While he is currently a heel, many expect him to turn babyface somewhere down the line. According to Sgt. Slaughter, this turn could even be better than that of Hulk Hogan's.
Speaking about this comment on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his disagreement and said:
"No. I don't think anybody can reach that Hogan level. Hogan, and again we are not talking about the personal stuff and we are now talking about the character of Hulk Hogan, not Terry Bollea. Hulk Hogan's character was once, one in a million times that's not gonna happen. There has not been another Hogan."
What exactly did Sgt. Slaughter say about the WWE star?
According to Sgt. Slaughter, Logan Paul had the capacity to be the biggest babyface of all time if his run was handled well.
Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter, Slaughter stated:
"Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he'll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he'll surpass every hero we've ever had in this business because once the people believe in him, like they did with me at the Alley Fight, when they threw in the towel, when The General threw in the towel, Ernie Roth, people were like, 'Wait, Sarge ain't done. Although he's bleeding to death, he's still trying to get back in the ring and fight Pat Patterson.'"
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul in WWE.
