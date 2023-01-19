"No hard feelings against anybody" - WWE Hall of Famer compares Vince and Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long thinks Vince McMahon and his daughter Stephanie McMahon have similar approaches to work.

Vince McMahon's shocking WWE return earlier this month set the wrestling world on fire. Not only has the 77-year-old become part of the Board of Directors, but he was also elected as the Executive Chairman. Amid this, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her responsibilities as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long discussed how Vince and Stephanie conduct business. The former SmackDown GM feels both have similar working styles in terms of how they don't let their personal feelings get in the way of business.

Teddy Long also recalled the time he spotted Vince McMahon berating an employee and wondering why he would do that. However, the WWE Hall of Famer added that he later understood how much pressure one needs to handle while managing a billion-dollar business.

"I think Vince and Stephanie are basically the same. They are just strictly business. No hard feelings against anybody. But it's all about the business. I couldn't understand that, too. I heard Vince reaming out somebody one day, and I was like, "My god.' And I didn't understand why he would do that. After I got down, I learned more about the business and understood this man has a billion-dollar operation here, and one person could walk out and say one thing on TV, and everything would crash," said Long.

The 75-year-old explained that both Vince and Stephanie McMahon wouldn't hesitate to question someone if they weren't performing their job well.

"So I understand exactly what this business is about, and I don't think they are hardcore people. They are just people who see if you're not taking your job seriously, then they just let you know, "Hey, this ain't how it works. This is business. This is the job. So I find nothing wrong with that," said Teddy Long (10:25 - 11:34)

WWE veteran Vince Russo on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's heat with Vince McMahon

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the possible heat between Triple H-Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon. Russo explained that Stephanie's resignation when Vince returned is a sign of differences between the two.

Furthermore, the former WWE writer feels that if this indeed was the case, Vince McMahon could "undo" everything that happened in his absence.

"But now, what you have after that is Stephanie McMahon saying, not I'm taking a leave of absence, I'm resigning. I'm done. When I look at that bro, I am almost certain, there is Stephanie-Triple H heat with Vince McMahon. If that is the case, you are going to see him undo everything," said Vince Russo.

Moonlight Graham @ReeceKelleyG $WWE chairman Vince McMahon submitted new filings to the SEC this morning.



McMahon no longer needs approval from stockholders on actions taken moving forward, per a Jan. 16 written consent executed by McMahon as controlling stockholder.



Jan. 5 bylaw amendments were repealed. $WWE chairman Vince McMahon submitted new filings to the SEC this morning.McMahon no longer needs approval from stockholders on actions taken moving forward, per a Jan. 16 written consent executed by McMahon as controlling stockholder.Jan. 5 bylaw amendments were repealed. https://t.co/kOxl452Oi3

It's safe to say that the backstage power struggle in WWE has kept the fans captivated as much as on-screen developments on RAW and SmackDown.

