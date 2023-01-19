"They know the cards Vince was holding" - Wrestling veteran on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon possibly having heat with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently provided insight on Vince McMahon's return and discussed the possibility of him having heat with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke in-depth about McMahon's recent return. He noted that Triple H, Stephanie, and Nick Khan could've possibly been against the idea of Vince returning.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown , Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer. In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown, Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer.#WWE https://t.co/xHQsy3YLcp

Russo further discussed the two potential options Triple H and Stephanie were left with upon Vince's return.

"The board unanimously does not think it's a good idea for you to come back. Bro, unanimously means Triple H and Stephanie and Nick Khan voted against Vince returning. That's what unanimously means, so bro there's one of two things here. Either Triple H and Stephanie were really playing a powerplay, which I find hard to believe because they know the cards Vince was holding. Either it was a powerplay or either they were playing for the other team while they were on the board, they were still in Vince's camp." said Vince Russo

Russo then proceeded to discuss Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE. Shortly after her father's return, she handed in her resignation from the company.

"But now, what you have after that is Stephanie McMahon saying, not I'm taking a leave of absence, I'm resigning. I'm done. When I look at that bro, I am almost certain, there is Stephanie-Triple H heat with Vince McMahon. If that is the case, you are going to see him undo everything." added Vince Russo [50:10]

Watch the latest edition of Legion of RAW:

Ric Flair on the possibility of Vince McMahon taking over creative control from Triple H

Ric Flair recently spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon wanting to take over creative control from Triple H.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated that Vince might start providing his inputs soon enough. He said:

"Do I think Vince will have something to say? Yes. Do I think that he will take it away from Hunter? I hope not. I hope not but I always think he'll have something to say. Yeah, I think Hunter does a great job (...) I don't think he should take it away from Hunter but I do think he'll have a voice whether it's from afar or on the property, "

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Although Vince McMahon does not have creative control yet, the suggestions are reportedly being provided. Although Vince McMahon does not have creative control yet, the suggestions are reportedly being provided.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/wqMDCevoFL

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last year, Triple H took over the creative team of the company and made numerous changes to the product.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes