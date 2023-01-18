"He'll have something to say" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon possibly taking away creative control from Triple H 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently addressed the possibility of Vince McMahon taking away creative control from Triple H.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from the Stamford-based company amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over and became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Triple H became the new Chief Content Officer.

However, Vince recently returned to the company as the new Executive Chairman. While Stephanie resigned after her father's return, her husband is still the head of creative.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair noted that Vince might provide his input on WWE's product. However, he does not expect the veteran promoter to replace Hunter as the head of creative.

"Do I think Vince will have something to say? Yes. Do I think that he will take it away from Hunter? I hope not. I hope not but I always think he'll have something to say. Yeah, I think Hunter does a great job (...) I don't think he should take it away from Hunter but I do think he'll have a voice whether it's from afar or on the property, " he said. [59:35 - 1:01:03]

Is Triple H more accessible to WWE stars than Vince McMahon?

After Vince McMahon was in control of the WWE creative process for many years, Triple H took over following his retirement. He has since made several changes to the product.

In a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, Dominik Mysterio detailed the difference between working with Vince and Triple H. He disclosed that The Game is more accessible to wrestlers.

"[Major difference?] Not really. It's all very different environment, you know, from what Vince wanted like a certain thing to with Hunter, you know, he's out and if you have a question, he's out walking around, you can go up to him. It was very rare when you saw Vince because he was always in his office but it's just it depends on how you look at it. So, for me, it's all the same. I just hope to have some fun." [21:39 - 22:06]

