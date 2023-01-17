Triple H hosts second WWE talent meeting ahead of Monday Night RAW

For the second time in less than a week, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has hosted a backstage talent meeting.

The former World Heavyweight Champion spoke today with the entire RAW roster, flanked by Executive Producer Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle. A similar meeting was held last Friday night ahead of SmackDown, and was reportedly considered a "calm down" meeting by Fightful Select.

Similarly, Fightful Select is reporting that today's internal talent meeting was focused on many of the same topics as Friday's. Namely, reassuring talent that despite Vince McMahon's return to the company and the rumors circulating on the internet, Triple H is still head of WWE creative and the talent relations structure within the company is "not changing".

Triple H and Co. also took today's meeting as an opportunity to quell any concerns about the company possibly being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

At Friday's talent meeting, Executive Producer Kevin Dunn specifically told the WWE Superstars in attendance that Vince McMahon, who he has worked for since 1984, hasn't said anything to him about making changes to on-screen content.

Vince McMahon has formally returned as Executive Chairman of WWE's Board of Directors, having been unanimously elected to the role by the board itself. The news came on the same day that Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role as co-CEO of the company.

Triple H and Stephaine McMahon are reportedly neither opposed to nor "championing" a WWE sale

Since Vince McMahon's return to WWE, discussions of the company's potential sale have been swirling. The Executive Chairman himself noted that his goal is only to help maximize the company's value and facilitate a sale. One rumor that's been reported is that CCO Triple H and former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were opposed to a sale. According to one insider, this is false.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cleared up the power couple's current stance on the company being sold. According to him, the duo is neither opposed to a potential sale nor championing it.

"One of them [the various stories about a WWE sale] was they were opposed to a sale. From what I am told, Paul and Stephanie, they are not opposed to a sale, and they knew that at some those Vince's shares [he's the majority shareholder of B-class stock] were an albatross, and at some point, somebody had to get rid of those shares anyway or Vince would take over" Meltzer said.

Meltzer further speculated that the rumors of opposition may have come from recent chatter about the company potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"So, they were not like saying we have to sell. It's Vince who pretty much made that call because of the timing, and maybe, again, he's farther along the Saudi deal, which is maybe where those rumors came from. And knew the timing and everything like that because he jumped in for the sale. Anyways, it's not like they are opposed to a sale. It's not like they champion the sale, either. They were, either way [about it]". [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It should be noted that Vince McMahon holds approximately 81% voting power for the company. This is followed by Stephaine McMahon and Linda McMahon with a combined 7%.

