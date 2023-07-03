"No, I already got it taken care of" - Triple H's sweet gesture for wife of former WWE Champion

WWE legend Triple H did a wholesome gesture for Rob Van Dam's wife, Katie Forbes, at the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two years ago. His wife, Katie Forbes, also attended the ceremony with him.

Rob Van Dam recently spoke about the night on the latest edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast and revealed that Triple H did a heartfelt gesture for Katie Forbes. Here's what RVD said:

"They were just super cool. They were cool to Katie too. Like, Hunter said something at one point, off camera or something, and I heard him say something about Katie getting a picture in front of the smackdown backdrop or something. It was like something about your wife, Smackdown... "Oh yeah she would probably love that!" And he was like, "No, I already got it taken care of." And I was like, "Oh man! Thank you! You already told her, you already hooked her up with that!" They were cool" [1:16-1:44]

Triple H and Rob Van Dam were once rivals on WWE TV

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, The Game was awarded the World Heavyweight title by Eric Bischoff, who was the RAW GM at the time. Triple H then kicked off what many call "The Reign of Terror." He ran roughshod over several big names of the era, including Kane, Scott Steiner, Booker T, and a few others.

Rob Van Dam feuded with him in late 2002 over the coveted belt. The duo had singles match for the World Heavyweight title at Unforgiven 2002, which Rob Van Dam lost. He got another shot at the belt at Survivor Series 2002, in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match. RVD failed to win this time around as well, with Shawn Michaels becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

